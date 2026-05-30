Money laundering case: Court orders charges against Jacqueline, Sukesh, others

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez , alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar , his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others in a ₹200 crore extortion case. The Patiala House Court directed that charges be framed against them in connection with the Enforcement Directorate 's (ED) money laundering probe linked to this high-profile extortion racket, reported ANI. The formal signing of these charges is expected on June 3.

Legal proceedings Chandrashekar charged under MCOCA provisions The case involves allegations that Chandrashekar, currently in jail, extorted around ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh. The court has ordered framing of charges against him for personating a public servant, extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. The charges also include provisions of the Information Technology Act and sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) for committing organized crime and possessing unaccounted wealth on behalf of an organized crime syndicate.

Actor's defense Actor received expensive gifts from Chandrashekar: ED Fernandez has been named as an accused in the ED's supplementary chargesheet. The agency alleged that she received expensive gifts from Chandrashekar, bought using proceeds of crime generated through the extortion racket. The 40-year-old actor has consistently denied any wrongdoing and said she was unaware of the alleged criminal origins of the money.

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