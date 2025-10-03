Scarlett Johansson: Career highlights and unforgettable roles

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most versatile actors of her generation, thanks to her diverse filmography. From indie films to blockbusters, Johansson has done it all, showcasing her range and depth as an actor. Here's a look at some of her most iconic roles that have shaped her career and made her a household name.

#1 'Lost in Translation': A defining moment Lost in Translation was a defining moment in Johansson's career. Playing the role of Charlotte, a young woman lost in life, she received critical acclaim for her nuanced performance. The film, which was directed by Sofia Coppola, also starred Bill Murray and explored themes of loneliness and connection. Johansson's portrayal earned her an Academy Award nomination and established her as a serious actor.

#2 'Black Widow': A superhero legacy Johansson's portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is iconic. From Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Endgame, she brought depth and complexity to Natasha Romanoff. Her role not only made her a fan favorite but also paved the way for more female superheroes in mainstream cinema. The character's evolution over multiple films showcased Johansson's ability to balance action with emotional depth.

#3 'Marriage Story': A powerful performance In Marriage Story, Johansson delivered one of the most powerful performances of her career as Nicole Barber. The film, directed by Noah Baumbach, delves into the complexities of marriage and divorce. Her portrayal was lauded for its honesty and vulnerability, earning her another Academy Award nomination. This role further cemented Johansson's reputation as an actor capable of handling intense emotional material.

#4 'Jojo Rabbit': A bold choice In Jojo Rabbit, Johansson took on a bold role as Rosie, a mother in Nazi Germany who hides a Jewish girl in her home. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film mixes humor with poignant social commentary. Johansson's performance was praised for its warmth and courage in dealing with difficult themes. This role highlights her willingness to take risks with unconventional characters.