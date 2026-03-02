'Scary Movie 6' teaser out! Here's when it releases
Entertainment
The first look at "Scary Movie 6" just dropped in theaters during "Scream 7" screenings, and fans were all in.
The teaser has already been released in theaters ahead of Scream 7, and leaked clips have circulated online.
What to expect from the new 'Scary Movie'
The original crew—Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall—is back, facing off against a fresh masked villain.
The movie pokes fun at recent horror hits like "Scream," "Halloween," "Terrifier," and "M3GAN," plus there are some playful jokes about pronouns and safe spaces.
When will the movie release in theaters?
Mark your calendars: "Scary Movie 6" lands in theaters June 12.
Scary Movie 6 is coming from Paramount. Since day one, the franchise has been all about hilarious takes on scary movies—and it looks like they're not slowing down!