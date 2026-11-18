Suriya's 'Scene' crosses ₹250cr globally in 12 days
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu film Scene has continued to perform well at the box office, raking in a net of ₹2.9 crore on its 12th day of release. The movie was screened across 4,011 shows and collected ₹2.05 crore from Tamil shows (2,781) and another ₹85 lakh from Telugu shows (1,230). This brings its total India gross collection to an impressive ₹165.45 crore and total India net collection to ₹142.4 crore so far!
Box office performance
'Scene' marks a successful 2nd week at the box office
In its second week, Scene collected ₹30.7 crore so far.
The film's 12th-day all-language collection of ₹2.9 crore is a slight drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹3 crore, marking a 3.3% decrease, per Sacnilk.
On average, each show of Scene earned ₹7,230 on Day 12 alone!
Occupancy details
Day 12 occupancy rates for 'Scene'
The Tamil version of Scene witnessed an occupancy rate of 20% across 2,781 shows on Day 12.
Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded a slightly lower occupancy of 19% across its 1,230 shows.
The film's success can be attributed to its wide reach and appeal among audiences in both language markets.
Globally, its gross is ₹252.45 crore.
OTT release
OTT update on 'Scene'
The film Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Suriya, is reportedly gearing up for a digital premiere just four weeks after its theatrical release. The news comes as the film continues to enjoy one of the strongest box office runs of Suriya's career.
Netflix has reportedly acquired the film's digital rights for over ₹85 crore, with a four-week theatrical window forming part of the agreement.
However, an official announcement regarding the OTT premiere is still awaited.