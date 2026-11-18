In its second week, Scene collected ₹30.7 crore so far.

The film's 12th-day all-language collection of ₹2.9 crore is a slight drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹3 crore, marking a 3.3% decrease, per Sacnilk.

On average, each show of Scene earned ₹7,230 on Day 12 alone!