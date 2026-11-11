Suriya's 'Scene' remains steady; nears ₹175cr in 5 days

With the latest figures, Scene's total India gross collections have reached ₹113.15 crore, and net collections stand at ₹97.4 crore so far.

The film also collected ₹6 crore overseas on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹61.25 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹174.4 crore!

The movie averaged an impressive ₹24,136 per show across 5,324 shows on Tuesday alone!