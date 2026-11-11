Suriya's 'Scene' remains steady; nears ₹175cr in 5 days
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Scene, featuring Suriya in the lead role, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on the fifth day of release. The movie raked in ₹12.85 crore across 5,324 shows on Tuesday (November 10), marking a steep decline of 40% from Monday's earnings of ₹21.4 crore, per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Scene' rakes in ₹6 crore overseas on Day 5
With the latest figures, Scene's total India gross collections have reached ₹113.15 crore, and net collections stand at ₹97.4 crore so far.
The film also collected ₹6 crore overseas on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹61.25 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹174.4 crore!
The movie averaged an impressive ₹24,136 per show across 5,324 shows on Tuesday alone!
Language-wise distribution
Breakup of Day 5 collections in India
On Day 5, Tamil contributed a major chunk of Scene's earnings with ₹10.35 crore from 3,888 shows (49% occupancy).
Telugu accounted for the remaining share with ₹2.5 crore from 1,436 shows (34% occupancy).
The film's total India net collection stands at ₹97.4 crore so far, with Day 5 alone contributing ₹12.85 crore (13.2% of the total).
Career milestone
'Scene' surpasses 'Bigil's 1st Monday collection
Released on November 6, Scene has reportedly surpassed the first Monday box office collection of Bigil, making it Suriya's fourth million-dollar grosser in North America.
The film's success adds to Suriya's remarkable year with three successful films in a single year.
Despite the drop on Day 5, Scene remains a major player at the box office and is expected to continue its strong performance in the coming days.