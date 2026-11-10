Can Suriya deliver three ₹200cr grossers in a single year?

Despite facing competition from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, Scene has been a major success in its home market.

The film has outperformed the simultaneous Tamil release Mookuthi Amman 2 by a significant margin.

Notably, Karuppu had earned ₹310.1 crore in global gross, and Vishwanath & Sons had completed its run at ₹209.46 crore.