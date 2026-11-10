Can Suriya deliver three ₹200cr grossers in a single year?
What's the story
Tamil actor Suriya is on the verge of becoming the first Tamil star to deliver three ₹200 crore worldwide grossers in a single year. His recent release Scene, which has already crossed the ₹154.09 crore mark, is expected to join his earlier hits Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons in this elite club. The action comedy film is directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim.
Box office performance
'Scene' outperforms other releases
Despite facing competition from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, Scene has been a major success in its home market.
The film has outperformed the simultaneous Tamil release Mookuthi Amman 2 by a significant margin.
Notably, Karuppu had earned ₹310.1 crore in global gross, and Vishwanath & Sons had completed its run at ₹209.46 crore.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Scene'
Scene revolves around DSP Inbaraj, played by Suriya, who is pulled into a case he couldn't solve in the past.
As he investigates the case, he teams up with a group whose methods are unique but often create more problems than they solve.
The film also features Lal, Anandaraj, and John Vijay in pivotal roles.