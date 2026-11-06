'Scene' Diwali release paid Suriya ₹15cr Nazim ₹3cr Naslen ₹1cr
Entertainment
The Diwali release Scene didn't just make waves at the box office: its stars took home some serious cash too.
Suriya led the pack with a ₹15 crore paycheck for his role as DSP Inbaraj, and he might get even more if his 40% profit share goes through.
Nazriya Nazim earned ₹3 crore, while Malayalam actor Naslen got ₹1 crore for his Tamil debut.
Madhavan ₹5cr leads and crew ₹28.7cr
It wasn't just the actors who scored big: director Jithu Madhavan made ₹5 crore, music director Sushin Shyam is said to have asked for ₹1.5 crore for the film, and key crew members like the cinematographer and editor also saw hefty paydays.
Altogether, salaries for lead actors and main crew added up to a massive ₹28.7 crore, with Suriya topping the list.