'Scene' Diwali release paid Suriya ₹15cr Nazim ₹3cr Naslen ₹1cr

The Diwali release Scene didn't just make waves at the box office: its stars took home some serious cash too.

Suriya led the pack with a ₹15 crore paycheck for his role as DSP Inbaraj, and he might get even more if his 40% profit share goes through.

Nazriya Nazim earned ₹3 crore, while Malayalam actor Naslen got ₹1 crore for his Tamil debut.