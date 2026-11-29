Suriya's 'Scene' to hit Netflix on December 4
What's the story
The Tamil action thriller Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen in lead roles, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The film will be available for streaming from December 4. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene has reportedly earned over ₹268 crore worldwide since its release on November 6.
Language options
Film to be available in multiple dubbed versions
Apart from the original Tamil version, Scene will also be available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.
This decision has been made to reach a wider audience.
The film's digital release comes after it completed a successful theatrical run.
The movie's supporting cast includes Anandaraj, Lal, and Tovino Thomas in a cameo.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Scene'
Scene revolves around a visually impaired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inbaraj "Inba" Irudhayaraj (Suriya), who is tasked with solving an unfinished investigation.
The film has been produced by Jyotika and Suriya under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.
The music was composed by Sushin Shyam, while Ajmal Sabu handled the editing.