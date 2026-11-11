'Scene' races toward ₹200cr global box office after ₹174.40cr
Suriya and Naslen's new Tamil film Scene is racing toward the ₹200 crore milestone at the global box office.
By November 10, it had already pulled in ₹174.40 crore worldwide: ₹97.40 crore in domestic net earnings and ₹113.15 crore in India gross.
The movie hit the ₹100 crore mark just three days after release, and even on day five, it added another solid ₹6 crore from overseas.
'Scene' India collections fall to ₹12.85cr
While Scene is doing great globally, its Indian collections dropped by 40% on Tuesday, earning ₹12.85 crore compared to Monday's ₹21.40 crore.
Tamil Nadu led with most of the earnings, and the Tamil version made up more than 80% of Tuesday's domestic revenue.
Despite this dip, Scene is still a major success for director Jithu Madhavan and looks set to keep going strong as it chases that final stretch to ₹200 crore.