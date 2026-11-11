'Scene' races toward ₹200cr global box office after ₹174.40cr

Suriya and Naslen's new Tamil film Scene is racing toward the ₹200 crore milestone at the global box office.

By November 10, it had already pulled in ₹174.40 crore worldwide: ₹97.40 crore in domestic net earnings and ₹113.15 crore in India gross.

The movie hit the ₹100 crore mark just three days after release, and even on day five, it added another solid ₹6 crore from overseas.