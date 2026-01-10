National Flag visuals, Army references: 'Jana Nayagan' scenes courting controversy

On Friday, the Madras High Court temporarily stayed an earlier order that directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to Vijay 's Jana Nayagan . The court's decision came after CBFC filed an appeal against its earlier ruling, seeking a fresh review. As the film continues to be stuck in limbo, a report by Bollywood Hungama has elaborated on the concerns that ignited the dispute.

Content issues What were the complaints against 'Jana Nayagan'? The outlet received a copy of the court order. Notably, CBFC had earlier recommended a U/A 16+ certification for Jana Nayagan on December 19, subject to certain modifications, which the makers complied with. However, the board later decided to send the film to a Revising Committee due to complaints over "claims of hurting religious sensibilities and portrayal of armed forces." The complaint also alleged that the film contains scenes and dialogues suggesting "foreign powers instigating widespread religious conflict in India."

Other issues National Flag visuals allegedly created problems, too Other concerns allegedly include multiple references to the Indian Army and the absence of a defense expert on the Examining Committee, despite such content being present in the film. Another point of contention is reportedly "visuals involving the National Flag, a portion that, the court notes, had already been asked to be excised during the original examination and was removed."

Legal proceedings The court called the grievance an 'afterthought' and 'motivated' The court observed that the complainant was part of the Examining Committee and that many issues cited in his complaint mirrored objections he had raised earlier. The judge called these concerns "afterthoughts" and "motivated," cautioning that such changes could compromise the integrity of the CBFC process. It also held that once the Board accepted the Examining Committee's recommendation on December 22, it could no longer refer a film to a Revising Committee.