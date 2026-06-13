Schell, last 'Gomer Pyle: USMC' cast member, dies at 94
Entertainment
Ronnie Schell, best remembered as Pvt. Duke Slater from the classic sitcom Gomer Pyle: USMC, passed away on Friday at 94. He was the last surviving cast member of the show.
According to his publicist, he died of natural causes in Los Angeles after being hospitalized following a fall.
Schell had nearly 150 TV roles
Schell's career covered nearly 150 TV roles, from his breakout on Gomer Pyle: USMC (1964-1969), to appearances on shows like Love, American Style, and Mork and Mindy.
He briefly left Gomer Pyle for another series but returned before it ended.
Schell is survived by his wife Janet, sons Gregory and Christian, and granddaughter Chiara.