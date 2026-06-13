Schell, last 'Gomer Pyle: USMC' cast member, dies at 94 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Ronnie Schell, best remembered as Pvt. Duke Slater from the classic sitcom Gomer Pyle: USMC, passed away on Friday at 94. He was the last surviving cast member of the show.

According to his publicist, he died of natural causes in Los Angeles after being hospitalized following a fall.