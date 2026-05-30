After Netflix exit, 'Schitt's Creek' to stream on Lionsgate Play

What starts as a fall from grace slowly turns into a heartwarming tale about family, friendship, and love. Over six seasons, the Roses find ways to rebuild their lives in this unexpected setting while discovering genuine human connections. The show stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Dan Levy as David Rose, and Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose.

Behind the scenes

This is what the creators have said about it

Levy revealed that Schitt's Creek started with an idea from his son, co-creator Dan. He said, "At its heart, the series is really about a family coming together and learning how to be a family again in such close quarters." Meanwhile, Dan described the show as a story about a family discovering who they are. The critically acclaimed series also stars Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire, and Chris Elliott.