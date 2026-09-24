Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop 2' is coming; filming begins in February
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the acclaimed Netflix series Scoop is set to go on floors in February 2027. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his team are currently in pre-production for this new season, which will feature an entirely different setting, reported Variety India. The casting process is also underway as they seek fresh talent for the upcoming installment.
New narrative
Season 2 will have an entirely different storyline
A source told the portal, "Pre-production is in full swing. The team is developing a new world as Season 2 is a completely new story and not based on Jigna Vora's story from the first season."
The platform has greenlit the project, and it is scheduled to go on floors around February 2027.
Casting is currently underway, with "the team exploring some exciting talent" for the new season.
Filmmaker's perspective
Mehta on Season 2
Mehta had previously confirmed that a second season was indeed in the works.
In a 2023 interview, he revealed that Season 2 would be "very different from Season 1."
He expressed his desire to delve into various facets of journalism through narratives centered around reporters, media, and breaking news stories.
First season
Recap of 'Scoop' Season 1
The first season of Scoop, which premiered in 2023 on Netflix, was inspired by Vora's memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.
The series starred Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life spirals out of control after being accused of murdering a fellow journalist.
The show also featured Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani, among others.