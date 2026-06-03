Scorsese joins Black Forest Labs to storyboard with FLUX AI
Entertainment
Martin Scorsese, the iconic director behind Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, just joined as an adviser to Black Forest Labs, an AI company.
At 83, he's using their FLUX AI tool to quickly storyboard his next film, something he says is "creatively freeing" because it lets him visualize scenes faster and keep quality high while saving time.
Scorsese says AI can boost creativity
Scorsese sees AI as a big part of movies going forward.
He's no stranger to new tech (remember the de-aging in The Irishman?) and showed how FLUX could have made tricky shots like Goodfellas's famous Copacabana scene much easier to plan.
While some directors are cautious about AI, Scorsese believes it can boost creativity without replacing it.