Scorsese joins Black Forest Labs to storyboard with FLUX AI Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Martin Scorsese, the iconic director behind Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, just joined as an adviser to Black Forest Labs, an AI company.

At 83, he's using their FLUX AI tool to quickly storyboard his next film, something he says is "creatively freeing" because it lets him visualize scenes faster and keep quality high while saving time.