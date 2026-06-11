Scorsese teams with Black Forest Labs using Flux, ADG objects
Martin Scorsese just teamed up with Black Forest Labs to use an AI tool called Flux for storyboarding and scene planning in his films.
While Scorsese says it helps him "share what I'm visualizing more clearly and efficiently" with his team, the Art Directors Guild (ADG) is not happy; it said this kind of technology could take away jobs from artists and designers who usually handle those roles.
ADG alleges Flux uses stolen art
The ADG also pointed out that AI tools like Flux are built on work likely stolen from art without proper consent, raising concerns about fairness to creators.
This clash is part of a bigger debate: can AI boost creativity and efficiency in filmmaking, or does it risk replacing human talent and collaboration?
The conversation is not going away anytime soon.