Scorsese teams with Black Forest Labs using Flux, ADG objects Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Martin Scorsese just teamed up with Black Forest Labs to use an AI tool called Flux for storyboarding and scene planning in his films.

While Scorsese says it helps him "share what I'm visualizing more clearly and efficiently" with his team, the Art Directors Guild (ADG) is not happy; it said this kind of technology could take away jobs from artists and designers who usually handle those roles.