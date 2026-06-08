Scott Pelley calls sudden '60 Minutes' dismissal Black Thursday massacre
Scott Pelley, longtime CBS journalist, has opened up about being unexpectedly fired from 60 Minutes on June 2.
He described the sudden dismissal of senior staff as a "Black Thursday massacre," which happened right after their team won two Emmys.
Pelley said CBS leaders, including editor in chief Bari Weiss, gave no explanation, just told them there was no longer a place for them.
The move has left him and others feeling confused and uneasy about where CBS News is headed.
Pelley accuses Bari Weiss of bias
Pelley accused Weiss of pushing bias into coverage, saying she pressured his team to make Minneapolis protesters look more violent during ICE crackdown reporting.
CBS defended her suggestions as aiming for fairness and accuracy.
He also criticized Nick Bilton's appointment as executive producer since Bilton has no TV news experience, adding that the newsroom feels tense and troubled right now.