Scott Pelley calls sudden '60 Minutes' dismissal Black Thursday massacre Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Scott Pelley, longtime CBS journalist, has opened up about being unexpectedly fired from 60 Minutes on June 2.

He described the sudden dismissal of senior staff as a "Black Thursday massacre," which happened right after their team won two Emmys.

Pelley said CBS leaders, including editor in chief Bari Weiss, gave no explanation, just told them there was no longer a place for them.

The move has left him and others feeling confused and uneasy about where CBS News is headed.