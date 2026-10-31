ScoutOP's team accuses 'Bigg Boss 20' of unfair Khan promo
Entertainment
ScoutOP, the popular esports player now on Bigg Boss 20, is at the center of controversy after his team accused the show of being unfair.
This started when a promo showed Salman Khan criticizing Scout for his bond with fellow contestant Love Gill.
The team's claims are fueled by fans online, who feel Scout isn't getting a fair shot.
Fans demand ScoutOP eviction online
On Instagram and other platforms, fans have been pretty vocal, with some even asking for Scout to be evicted so he doesn't keep facing public criticism.
Even though Rohit Shetty slammed him last weekend; Salman's recent comments have only made fans more upset.
Main chahti hoon na Scoutnikal jaye, as one fan put it in an Instagram reel.