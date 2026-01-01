'Scream 7' slashes its way to $28.8 million opening day

The film's opening weekend is now projected at $60-70 million—well above expectations and easily topping Scream VI's debut of $44.4 million. It also scored the fourth-biggest horror preview since the pandemic began. Made on a $45 million budget by Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures , Scream 7 is already a financial win.

Why you should watch it in theaters

Critics haven't been kind—Scream 7 holds a critics score in the mid-30s on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, that hasn't stopped crowds from showing up, probably thanks to nostalgia for Ghostface and seeing original cast members return.

If you're here for scares and throwbacks (and don't mind some mixed reviews), it could be worth checking out with friends this weekend.