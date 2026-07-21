'Terminator' writer William Wisher Jr. dies at 71
What's the story
William H. Wisher Jr., the renowned screenwriter and producer who co-wrote the iconic films The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, has died at the age of 71. His family confirmed his death, stating he "passed away peacefully at home." In a statement, they said, "William believed that stories have the power to connect people across generations."
Family tribute
Family statement on his death
Wisher's family added, "While the world celebrates the unforgettable films he helped create, we will remember him for his kindness, his humor, his brilliant imagination, and the love he gave so freely to his family and friends."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time."
He is survived by his wife Deborah Lynn Wisher; siblings Brian Wisher, John Wisher, Carla DeMaci, and Dana Aboissiere; among others.
Career highlights
His work beyond 'Terminator' films
Wisher was instrumental in shaping the science fiction action genre with his writing on James Cameron's The Terminator, released in 1984.
He also worked with Cameron again on its sequel, 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
His other notable works include Judge Dredd (1995), The 13th Warrior (1999), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), and I.T. (2016).
A cause of death has not been revealed.