'Terminator' writer William Wisher Jr. dies at 71

Wisher's family added, "While the world celebrates the unforgettable films he helped create, we will remember him for his kindness, his humor, his brilliant imagination, and the love he gave so freely to his family and friends."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time."

He is survived by his wife Deborah Lynn Wisher; siblings Brian Wisher, John Wisher, Carla DeMaci, and Dana Aboissiere; among others.