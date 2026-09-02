'Friday the 13th' screenwriter Victor Miller dies at 86
What's the story
Victor Miller, the screenwriter behind the iconic horror film Friday the 13th (1980), has died at the age of 86. His son Ian confirmed the news to Variety. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1940, Miller is survived by his wife Tina Thurston Miller and two sons, Ian and Josh.
Film inspiration
Miller revealed 'Friday the 13th' was inspired by 'Halloween'
In a recent interview with a Friday the 13th fan site, Miller revealed that his iconic film was initially inspired by John Carpenter's Halloween (1978).
He had said, "First came the concept that we emulate Halloween."
"The title didn't come until the screenplay had already gone through at least one draft."
"The idea for the summer camp came from my instinct that we needed a location where young adults would be cut off from all adult help."
Franchise success
Other works of Miller
Miller's Friday the 13th went on to become one of the most successful horror franchises, though he wasn't involved in its sequels.
Apart from it, Miller also wrote for TV shows like All My Children, One Life to Live, Another World, Guiding Light, and General Hospital.
His work on All My Children helped it win three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series writing team.