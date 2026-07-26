SDCC: Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' footage unveiled, Deadpool sounded like Reynolds
Marvel just gave fans additional exclusive footage of Avengers: Doomsday during San Diego Comic-Con, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo leading the reveal.
The panel was packed with stars, but the real buzz came from a surprise appearance by someone dressed as Deadpool, who sounded a lot like Ryan Reynolds.
Doctor Doom dominates, raises Sentinels
The footage showed Doctor Doom ruling from a golden throne, surrounded by green energy, while Sue Storm explained how he turned to the dark side.
There were quick shots of Magneto and Charles Xavier looking defeated, and Thor trying to take on Doom, only to get totally outmatched.
At one point, Doom raised Sentinels from the ground and declared, "Hell answers to me."
'Avengers: Doomsday' opens December 18, 2026
Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters December 18, 2026, with a stacked cast including Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Florence Pugh, and Ian McKellen.
The Russos hinted filming is done but teased possible extra scenes, which has everyone wondering if Deadpool will show up for real.