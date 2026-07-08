Seacrest missed Swift and Kelce's wedding after Disney booking clash
Entertainment
Ryan Seacrest had to skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's much-hyped wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, even though he'd promised he'd be there.
The reason? He was already locked in to host Disney's big Fourth of July 250 special, which clashed with the ceremony.
Seacrest says Disney booked both days
Seacrest explained on his radio show that missing the wedding wasn't really a choice: Disney had him booked for both July 3 and 4.
He said he "was kind of torn" and "had no choice."
Even though he couldn't make it, he shared how happy he was for Taylor and Travis and felt honored just to be invited.