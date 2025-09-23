Next Article
Sean 'Diddy' Combs could be sentenced to prison soon
Entertainment
Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be sentenced on October 3, 2025, after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Each charge carries up to 10 years (so, possibly 20 years total), but prosecutors are suggesting a sentence between about 4 and 5 years instead.
Diddy's lawyers ask for no more than 14 months
On September 22, Diddy's lawyers filed a lengthy memo asking for no more than 14 months behind bars.
They point out he's already spent nearly 13 months in custody, gotten sober, and supported other inmates.
The defense also shares details about his tough childhood—like losing his father and dealing with substance abuse—and argues that as a dad of seven and caregiver to his mom, he deserves a fair shot at rebuilding his life soon.