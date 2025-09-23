Sean 'Diddy' Combs could be sentenced to prison soon

Diddy's lawyers ask for no more than 14 months

On September 22, Diddy's lawyers filed a lengthy memo asking for no more than 14 months behind bars.

They point out he's already spent nearly 13 months in custody, gotten sober, and supported other inmates.

The defense also shares details about his tough childhood—like losing his father and dealing with substance abuse—and argues that as a dad of seven and caregiver to his mom, he deserves a fair shot at rebuilding his life soon.