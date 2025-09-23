Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award for 'Jawan' performance
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just scored his first-ever National Award for Best Actor thanks to his performance in Jawan.
The big announcement happened at the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi, marking a huge moment in SRK's 30+ year career.
Gauri Khan reacts to SRK's win
SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, shared her excitement on Instagram, calling out his hard work and saying, "Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."
The ceremony also recognized Rani Mukerji (Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway) and Vikrant Massey (for 12th Fail).
This new honor adds to SRK's already impressive list of awards and global recognition.