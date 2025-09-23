Next Article
Vikrant Massey wins National Award for '12th Fail'
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey just won the National Award for Best Actor thanks to his heartfelt performance in 12th Fail.
The film follows Manoj Kumar Sharma's tough journey from repeated setbacks to becoming an IPS officer, and Massey's honest portrayal really resonated with students and anyone chasing big dreams.
Masse to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 'White'
Up next, Massey will take on the role of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the historical drama White.
With this project, he continues to show how committed he is to taking on diverse and meaningful roles in Indian cinema.