Sean Penn receives 'IronOscar' for giving real Oscar to Zelensky
Sean Penn just won Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Oscars for One Battle After Another, but instead of showing up in Hollywood, he flew to Kyiv.
While there, Ukrainian Railways's CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi handed him a special IronOscar, a trophy made from missile-damaged railcar metal.
It's a nod to Penn's earlier gesture when he gave his real Oscar to President Zelensky.
This is what was inscribed on the IronOscar
Penn has been backing Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.
The IronOscar comes with an inscription: "This steel once carried millions of people away from war. Then a Russian missile came. We did not melt it into a weapon. We forged it into gratitude — for you. For your talent. For your courage to stand with Ukraine."
Accepting it, Penn called the gifts "treasures," clearly moved by the moment.
Penn has been actively supporting Ukraine since 2022
Penn isn't new to this cause. He loaned his Oscar to Zelensky until Ukraine wins, met with special forces on the ground, and even posed with Ukrainian soldiers and Bono at Cannes.
He attended the Cannes Film Festival, where he posed on the red carpet with soldiers alongside U2's Bono and The Edge.