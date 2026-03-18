Sean Penn receives 'IronOscar' for giving real Oscar to Zelensky

This is what was inscribed on the IronOscar

Penn has been backing Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.

The IronOscar comes with an inscription: "This steel once carried millions of people away from war. Then a Russian missile came. We did not melt it into a weapon. We forged it into gratitude — for you. For your talent. For your courage to stand with Ukraine."

Accepting it, Penn called the gifts "treasures," clearly moved by the moment.