Hit medical drama 'The Pitt' returns with S03 in January
What's the story
The third season of the critically acclaimed medical drama series The Pitt will premiere on HBO Max on January 7, 2027. This release date follows the trend set by the previous seasons, which were also launched in January. The show offers a realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by healthcare workers in contemporary America through the eyes of frontline heroes working at a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.
Cast details
Cast of the upcoming season
The third season of The Pitt will feature an ensemble cast including Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos).
Other notable names are Gerran Howell as Dr. Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, Ayesha Harris as Dr. Ellis, Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, and Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot.
Cast change
Major changes in the cast
As reported exclusively by Variety earlier this year, Supriya Ganesh, who portrayed senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan in the series, will not be returning for the third season.
The show has been created by R. Scott Gemmill and he is also an executive producer along with John Wells via John Wells Productions (JWP), Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow of JWP, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Eli Attie.
Show's success
The show has won numerous awards
The Pitt has been a huge hit with audiences, critics, and the awards community.
The show has won 12 Emmy Awards in its first two seasons from a total of 38 nominations.
Notably, it has won back-to-back awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Wyle).