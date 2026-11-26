The third season of The Pitt will feature an ensemble cast including Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), and Isa Briones (Dr. Santos).

Other notable names are Gerran Howell as Dr. Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, Ayesha Harris as Dr. Ellis, Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, and Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot.