Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' drops today, Kardashian-Jenner family changes
Entertainment
Season eight of The Kardashians just dropped today (October 8, 2026) on Hulu!
This time, the show digs into love, fresh starts, and how the Kardashian-Jenner crew is handling big changes, both in their careers and personal lives.
Expect a closer look at how the family is growing together and moving past old drama.
'The Kardashians's Hulu Thursdays 10 episodes
New episodes land every Thursday at 12am ET on Hulu. Plans start at $11.99 a month (or $18.99 a month if you want no ads).
There are 10 episodes this season, starting with "Slap the S*** Outta Her" today and wrapping up December 10, with all your favorite family members back in action.