Sebastian Stan teases 'Avengers: Doomsday' is going to be 'heartbreaking'
What's the story
Sebastian Stan, who reprises his role as the Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, recently confessed that he hasn't seen the film yet. He told Decider, "I haven't seen the movie, and I don't know how it turned out." However, he added, "I'm sure it's going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We'll see who makes it to the next level." The film is set to hit theaters on December 18.
Cast camaraderie
'It's been a family, and it never stops being that...'
Despite not having seen the final product, Stan fondly recalled reuniting with his co-stars on set.
He said, "It was very nostalgic to look back and think about all of these years that we've known each other and grew up together."
"It's incredible in that way. It's been a family, and it never stops being that way."
Fan theories
Confusion among cast about the plot?
Stan's remarks have fueled online speculation that several beloved characters may meet their demise in Avengers: Doomsday.
On the other hand, fellow cast member Alan Cumming, who plays the mutant superhero Nightcrawler, admitted on SiriusXM that he doesn't "fully understand the plot" of the film and shot most of his scenes "in front of a blue screen."
Directorial approach
Co-directors used unfinished script
The uncertainty among the cast may be due to the unfinished script that co-directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo used during filming.
Russo told the Associated Press, "We always view the script as a living organism."
"We're improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors."
"We like to see what the actors bring to the characters...and sometimes you don't get the actors until a few days or a few weeks before you shoot them."
"And a lot of the time, that's when the magic happens."