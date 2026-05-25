Sebastian Stan teases 'many roles' in 'Batman' sequel

Sebastian Stan , the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star, has hinted at a multi-faceted role in Matt Reeves 's upcoming film The Batman: Part II. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival , where his film Fjord bagged the Palme d'Or, Stan said he plays "many roles in this one," per Deadline. This statement has increased speculation that he might be playing District Attorney Harvey Dent and his alter ego, Two-Face.

Role speculation Stan's comments fuel Harvey Dent- Two-Face speculations Dent is often seen as Gotham's most tragic and complex villain, representing the fragility of justice in a corrupt, broken city. Stan was also asked about his collaboration with the hair and makeup teams who will create his Two-Face look. He said, "I'm excited, I'm nervous, and trying to keep surprising myself."

Production progress Meanwhile, filming is ongoing in Liverpool, England Meanwhile, second-unit photography for The Batman: Part II is reportedly underway in Liverpool, England. The BBC reported that "various vehicles have been spotted outside St George's Hall and at the Queensway Tunnel." These activities were part of a technical reconnaissance by the studio. Recent social media posts also showed Robert Pattinson's stunt double and some Gotham City Police Department squad cars being filmed in The Birkenhead Tunnel.

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