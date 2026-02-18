SEBI fraud case: SAT denies Avadhut Sathe's plea for funds

SEBI froze Sathe's accounts in December 2025

SEBI froze Sathe's accounts in December 2025, claiming ₹546 crore in alleged illegal earnings from an unregistered investment advisory.

SAT directed the appellants to deposit ₹100 crore as a fixed deposit with a lien in favor of SEBI, after accounting for amounts such as income tax/GST, CSR donations and contributions to government funds, and issued additional directions including filing an affidavit disclosing full details of assets with valuation certificates, an undertaking not to alienate fixed assets and timelines for replies.