The new series will be set in Orange County

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' returns with new spin-off

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:36 pm Apr 23, 202612:36 pm

What's the story

Hulu has officially announced a new installment of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The show will feature a "new group of dynamic young mothers" in the affluent Los Angeles suburb. These women, who are influencers, podcast hosts, social media stars, YouTube personalities, and some entrepreneurs, have been friends for years and have shared their lives with millions of followers on social media platforms.