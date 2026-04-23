'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' returns with new spin-off
What's the story
Hulu has officially announced a new installment of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The show will feature a "new group of dynamic young mothers" in the affluent Los Angeles suburb. These women, who are influencers, podcast hosts, social media stars, YouTube personalities, and some entrepreneurs, have been friends for years and have shared their lives with millions of followers on social media platforms.
Cast details
Meet the cast of the upcoming show
The upcoming show will feature several popular influencers and social media stars. The cast includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Salome Andrea, Chandler Higginson, McCall DaPron, Ashleigh Pease, and Madison Bontempo (Fisher). Notably, DaPron is the sister of original cast member Mayci Neeley. The logline for the series reads, "While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo."
Production team
Production details and executive producers
The spin-off is backed by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The executive producers include Russell Jay-Staglik, Jeff Jenkins, Amanda Weinstein, Brandon Beck, and Melissa Bidwell at Jeff Jenkins Productions; Georgia Berger, Danielle Pistotnik, and Lisa Filipelli at Select Entertainment; Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG.