'Secret Stories': Jeethu Joseph's 1st web series is now streaming

More about the show and its release

Roslin is the first Malayalam series of 2026 on JioHotstar and is also available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi with English subtitles.

The show has six episodes (about 30 minutes each) and features Sanjana Dipu as Roslin, with Vineeth and Meena playing her parents and Hakim Shahjahan as Jerry.

It arrives just before the highly anticipated Drishyam 3 hits theaters in April.