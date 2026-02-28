'Secret Stories': Jeethu Joseph's 1st web series is now streaming
Entertainment
Secret Stories: Roslin, a Malayalam thriller series, just landed on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. This marks Jeethu Joseph's first time as a showrunner for a digital series.
The story follows 17-year-old Roslin, who's tormented by nightmares about a stalker—things get even creepier when a mystery man, treated as a guest named Jerry, turns up at her house.
More about the show and its release
Roslin is the first Malayalam series of 2026 on JioHotstar and is also available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi with English subtitles.
The show has six episodes (about 30 minutes each) and features Sanjana Dipu as Roslin, with Vineeth and Meena playing her parents and Hakim Shahjahan as Jerry.
It arrives just before the highly anticipated Drishyam 3 hits theaters in April.