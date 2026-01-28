'Secret Stories: Roslin' to premiere on JioHotstar in 2026 Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Heads up, thriller fans—"Secret Stories: Roslin" is expected to land on JioHotstar in 2026; the exact release date has not been announced.

The series centers on a 17-year-old girl whose nightmares about a green-eyed stalker turn real when he shows up as a guest in her home.

With her parents taken in by his charm, she's left to figure out what he's really hiding.