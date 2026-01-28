'Secret Stories: Roslin' to premiere on JioHotstar in 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans—"Secret Stories: Roslin" is expected to land on JioHotstar in 2026; the exact release date has not been announced.
The series centers on a 17-year-old girl whose nightmares about a green-eyed stalker turn real when he shows up as a guest in her home.
With her parents taken in by his charm, she's left to figure out what he's really hiding.
All you need to know
Expect plenty of suspense and twists, with direction by Sumesh Nandakumar and writing from Vinayak Sasikumar.
The cast features Meena, Anishma Anilkumar, Hakkim Shah, and Vineeth, plus music by Vishnu Shyam.
You'll need a JioHotstar subscription to watch; the exact release date isn't out yet, so keep an eye out for updates!