Hidden clues in 'Lucifer' that change everything
Hidden clues in 'Lucifer' that change everything

By Vinita Jain
Jul 24, 2025
02:25 pm
What's the story

The TV series Lucifer has enthralled viewers with its sensational mix of crime, drama, and a dash of the supernatural. While we all know the major plotlines and characters, there are a few hidden details and behind-the-scenes secrets that even the most hardcore fans might have missed. These clues give you a better perspective of the show's production, character development, and subtle nods to others.

Musical talent

The devil's piano skills

Tom Ellis, who plays the titular role, isn't just an actor but also a brilliant musician. Yes, in many episodes where you see Lucifer playing the piano and singing, it's Tom Ellis singing live. This not only gives an authentic feel to his character's musical moments but also proves Ellis's versatility as an actor and musician.

Literary nods

Hidden references to classic literature

Throughout Lucifer, there are so many references to classic literature that go unnoticed by casual viewers. For example, some episode titles are inspired by famous literary works or phrases. These subtle nods enrich the narrative by connecting Lucifer's story to broader themes explored in literature over centuries.

Wardrobe symbolism

Costume choices reflect character arcs

The wardrobe choices in Lucifer are so carefully curated, it's almost like they are a direct reflection of character development and emotional states. Like, as characters evolve throughout the series, their clothing styles subtly change to mirror their personal growth or internal struggles. This attention to detail enhances storytelling without overtly drawing attention away from the plot.

Character origins

Real-life inspirations for characters

In Lucifer, a few characters are not mere figments but inspired by real-life personalities and mythological beings. They go beyond the run-of-the-mill. The writers have cleverly incorporated these influences into the show's fabric. Result? Original portrayals that blend seamlessly into its universe. These new takes on archetypes give viewers a unique insight into characters. They add layers of depth and intrigue to storytelling.

Hidden gems

Easter eggs for comic book fans

Fans of comic books would spot Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Lucifer. These include visual cues or dialogue lines referencing some other comic book series or creators associated with DC Comics' Vertigo imprint where Lucifer originated. Such inclusions serve as a treat for the ones who appreciate both mediums, without breaking the continuity within its adapted storyline.