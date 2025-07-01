How a fax glitch, bluff, grunt made 'The Simpsons' iconic

The Simpsons has ruled television for over three decades, enthralling audiences with its humor and satire. While most fans know the show's iconic characters and catchphrases, there are lesser-known facts that even the most seasoned viewer might find surprising. Here, we take a look at some of these insights into the behind-the-scenes elements and creative decisions that have made the show timeless.

Catchphrase creation The origin of 'D'oh!' Homer Simpson's famous exclamation "D'oh!" is known all over the world. But it wasn't written that way. The script only called for an annoyed grunt. However, Dan Castellaneta, who voices Homer, improvised the sound based on a phrase used by actor James Finlayson in old films. And just like that, this spontaneous creation evolved into one of the most iconic catchphrases in TV history.

13 episodes? A little white lie that launched a legend The Simpsons almost didn't happen—until a clever bluff changed everything. Fox Broadcasting Company wasn't ready to commit to 13 full episodes, but the co-creator, James L. Brooks, used his successful film deal to pressure the network. Meanwhile, Fox executive Garth Ancier admitted to telling a "little white lie," claiming rival network ABC was interested. Even if boss Barry Diller saw through it, the gamble paid off, and The Simpsons was officially greenlit into TV history.

Color Smithers's unexpected debut color When Smithers first appeared on The Simpsons, he was black with blue hair—surprising, since he was meant to be yellow. The mix-up happened due to a glitch with a fax machine used to send animation notes to Korea. A smudged color label led animators to guess incorrectly. With no money for a retake, the episode aired as is. Eventually, the team upgraded to high-end color printers and even became early adopters of internet-based animation delivery.

Town origins Springfield's real-life inspiration Springfield is famously known to be the fictional home of The Simpsons. However, creator Matt Groening picked this name because it is among the most common city names in America. He wanted viewers from any state to feel as if Springfield could be their own town. Despite the generic pick, fans have speculated about which real-life Springfield inspired it.