Secrets of 'Hill Street Blues' that even fans might miss

Hill Street Blues was a revolutionary police drama, airing in the 1980s, which realistically depicted life in an urban police precinct. While most fans would be aware of its gritty storytelling and ensemble cast, there are some lesser-known facts about the show that even die-hard fans would be unaware of. Here's a look at behind-the-scenes dynamics and creative decisions that made it a success.

#1 The unplanned theme song success The iconic theme song of Hill Street Blues, composed by Mike Post, became an unexpected hit. Originally meant just as a background score for the show, it resonated with audiences and climbed to number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was surprising considering it was a simple instrumental piece without lyrics, yet it captured the mood of the series perfectly.

#2 A unique filming technique Hill Street Blues had a unique way of shooting that differentiated it from other shows back in the day. The handheld cameras made the scenes feel like a documentary, making it all the more real. It made the audience feel as if they were a part of it, making it an experience that was unheard of for TV dramas of that time.

#3 The role that almost wasn't cast Daniel J. Travanti's Captain Frank Furillo was almost played by someone else. Producers were initially reluctant to cast Travanti, owing to his previous issues, but after watching his audition tape, they thought he was the perfect fit. His character became one of the defining aspects of Hill Street Blues, making him a critical darling and earning him several awards.

#4 An unexpected source of inspiration The creators took cues from real-life incidents and personalities while writing stories for Hill Street Blues. Most plotlines were inspired by real-life incidents that were either covered by newspapers or experienced by officers themselves. This made the narrative of the show more authentic and ensured that it continued to be seen as a realistic portrayal of police work.