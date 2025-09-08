Next Article
Tiger Shroff makes ₹4 crore profit on Khar apartment
Tiger Shroff has sold his Khar apartment for ₹15.6 crore this September, making a solid profit over the ₹11.62 crore he paid back in 2018.
The spacious flat comes with three parking spots and nearly 2,000 sq ft of carpet area—pretty prime real estate.
Meanwhile, Shroff is busy promoting 'Baaghi 4'
The timing is no coincidence—Shroff has been promoting Baaghi 4, including a recent appearance at Mumbai's Gaiety theater, a remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (555).
The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside him.
Just this weekend, he surprised fans at Mumbai's Gaiety theater by showing up in person to hype the film.