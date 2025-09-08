Tiger Shroff makes ₹4 crore profit on Khar apartment

Meanwhile, Shroff is busy promoting 'Baaghi 4'

The timing is no coincidence—Shroff has been promoting Baaghi 4, including a recent appearance at Mumbai's Gaiety theater, a remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (555).

The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside him.

