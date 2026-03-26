Security guard who started Chappell Roan drama, speaks out

The security guard involved in the recent controversy involving singer Chappell Roan and actor Jude Law 's 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law, has spoken out. Pascal Duvier, who was accused of aggressively confronting Ada and her mother, Catherine Harding, at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has admitted to taking "full responsibility" for the incident. However, he denied being part of Roan's personal security team.

Statement 'I take full responsibility,' Duvier said In an Instagram post, Duvier said, "I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation." "I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st." "I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan." He added, "The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals."

Justification 'My sole interaction with the mother was calm...' Duvier explained, "I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location." "My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful."

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Social media The incident sparked a social media feud The incident ignited a social media feud when Ada's stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, slammed Roan on Instagram. He claimed Ada merely walked by Roan's table at the hotel to confirm her identity as a fan, but was berated by Roan's security guard. In response, Roan denied any interaction with Ada and Harding and insisted that she did not instruct the security official to speak with them.

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Doubts raised Harding shared her thoughts on Duvier's role Harding later shared her side of the story, casting doubt on whether Duvier was part of Roan's team. She explained that she knew he wasn't part of hotel security but rather someone who "looks after artists." She questioned if Roan had sent him to confront them, saying, "Did she send him to do it? Again, I don't know."