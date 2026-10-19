Salman Khan's security heightened after attack on Tiger Shroff

Following the incident, Mumbai Police have stepped up security checks around Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

They are now inspecting every vehicle passing through the area as a precautionary measure.

The police also arrested the three shooters within hours of the incident from Kota railway station.

The three accused include a juvenile from Haryana, a 22-year-old man from Bihar who works as a Rapido rider in Mumbai, and an 18-year-old man from Haryana, ANI reported.