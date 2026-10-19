Salman Khan's security heightened after attack on Tiger Shroff
What's the story
In light of the recent assassination attempt on actor Tiger Shroff, Mumbai Police have heightened security outside actor Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments. The move comes after three shooters opened fire at Shroff's car while he was leaving a football stadium in Juhu, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack due to Shroff's alleged proximity to Khan.
Security measures
Mumbai Police ramp up security checks
Following the incident, Mumbai Police have stepped up security checks around Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
They are now inspecting every vehicle passing through the area as a precautionary measure.
The police also arrested the three shooters within hours of the incident from Kota railway station.
The three accused include a juvenile from Haryana, a 22-year-old man from Bihar who works as a Rapido rider in Mumbai, and an 18-year-old man from Haryana, ANI reported.
Actor's response
Maharashtra Chief Minister promises strict action against shooters
After the shooting incident, Shroff, who was unharmed, drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called him to check on his condition and promised strict action against the shooters and their mastermind.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Shroff at his home, where he was seen with bandages on his arms and dressing on his chest.
Gang's enmity
Ongoing feud between Bishnoi gang and Khan
This isn't the first time members of the Bishnoi gang have targeted people close to Khan.
The animosity started after the 1998 blackbuck case, where Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The blackbuck is considered a sacred animal by the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened Khan to apologize for this incident or face consequences.
Previous threats
Previous threats from Bishnoi gang
To intimidate Khan, the Bishnoi gang has allegedly attempted several attacks, including firing shots outside his house in 2024, killing Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique that same year, and sending a warning letter to his father Salim Khan in 2022.
The Mumbai Police are now intensifying their investigation into the assassination attempt on Shroff.