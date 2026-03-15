'Seetha Payanam' OTT release: When and where to watch
Seetha Payanam, a Telugu road romance directed by Arjun, is landing on SunNXT from March 20 after its theatrical release in February.
The film stars Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra (both making their Telugu debuts) as Seetha and Abhi.
This is what happens in the film
The movie follows Seetha, an aspiring chef raised by her single dad (Sathyaraj) after her mom's passing.
On her way from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad for a workshop, she meets Abhi.
There are also cameo appearances from Arjun himself and Dhruva Sarja.
How did it fare with critics?
Reviews have been mixed: critics liked the gratitude theme, the father-daughter bond, and Aishwarya's confident debut. But some felt the story was slow and predictable.
Cinema Express rated it 1.5/5.
The film is also available in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.