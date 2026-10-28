Seewald, of '19 Kids and Counting,' pregnant with 7th child
Entertainment
Jessa Duggar Seewald, known from 19 Kids and Counting, just shared on the Unplanned Podcast that she's six weeks pregnant with her seventh child.
She and her husband Ben already have six kids: Spurgeon (10), Henry (9), Ivy (7), Fern (5), George (2), and Edward (1), so their family is about to get even bigger.
Seewald won't match parents' child count
Jessa has always been open about wanting a big family, but says she doesn't plan to match her parents' record.
When people online question their choices, she shares that her mom's patience inspires her, but she's happy finding what works best for her own crew.