Segel marries Radomski at Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in Pasedina
Entertainment
Jason Segel just got married to his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Radomski. The two said "I Do" at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in Pasedina, Calif. a spot that means a lot to them.
Their wedding photos popped up on Radomski's Instagram story this weekend, with Segel looking sharp in a tux and Radomski wearing a white gown with pink painted flowers.
Segel proposed to Radomski last year
The Huntington Library isn't just any pretty garden: it's where Segel proposed to Radomski in the rose garden last year.
They first shared their engagement news on Instagram with Radomski's sweet "FOREVER YES."
Their relationship grew into this intimate celebration, complete with dinner, dancing, and a classic "coat and tie" dress code for guests.