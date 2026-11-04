Sehwag announces 1st triple eviction on 'Rise and Fall 2'
Big shake-up on Rise and Fall 2: Virender Sehwag just announced the show's first triple eviction, sending Manish Kashyap, Jashwanth Bopanna, and Rishabh Jaiswal home.
The move caught everyone off guard, especially since it came after some heated debates about contestant behavior and game strategies.
Sehwag calls out Poonawalla's 'vamp' remark
Things got even more intense when Sehwag called out Shehzad Poonawalla's comments about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as "vamp," raising the stakes in the house.
The Judgement Day voting exposed major cracks among the Rulers: Manish and Jashwanth didn't get a single vote to stay, while a split decision led to Rishabh's exit.
Karan even confronted Swara for breaking their alliance pact.
With these evictions, alliances are clearly getting shaky, and the game just got a whole lot more unpredictable.