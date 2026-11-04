Sehwag announces 1st triple eviction on 'Rise and Fall 2'

Things got even more intense when Sehwag called out Shehzad Poonawalla's comments about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as "vamp," raising the stakes in the house.

The Judgement Day voting exposed major cracks among the Rulers: Manish and Jashwanth didn't get a single vote to stay, while a split decision led to Rishabh's exit.

Karan even confronted Swara for breaking their alliance pact.

With these evictions, alliances are clearly getting shaky, and the game just got a whole lot more unpredictable.