Sehwag to host 'Rise and Fall' season 2 reality series

15 celebrities are split into two groups: rulers living it up in a penthouse, and workers down in the basement.

Roles shift based on alliances and decisions, with money and influence deciding who rises or falls.

Sehwag says you never know how things will end, just like a cricket match.

Produced by Banijay Asia (from a UK format), season two will stream for free on Prime Video and MX Player; release date coming soon.