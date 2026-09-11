Sehwag to host 'Rise and Fall' season 2 reality series
Entertainment
Cricket legend Virender Sehwag is jumping into the world of reality TV, hosting the second season of Rise and Fall.
The show is all about strategy, alliances, and power moves.
Sehwag even compared its twists to the unpredictability of cricket in the promo released on September 10, 2026.
Banijay Asia produces UK format
15 celebrities are split into two groups: rulers living it up in a penthouse, and workers down in the basement.
Roles shift based on alliances and decisions, with money and influence deciding who rises or falls.
Sehwag says you never know how things will end, just like a cricket match.
Produced by Banijay Asia (from a UK format), season two will stream for free on Prime Video and MX Player; release date coming soon.