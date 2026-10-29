Sehwag walks off during 'Rise and Fall 2' nominations dispute
Entertainment
Things got heated on Rise and Fall 2 when host Virender Sehwag walked off mid-show.
Contestants Gautam Gulati and Manish Kashyap got into a heated argument over nominations, which only got worse during the Power Play round.
Even with Sehwag trying to calm things down, the tension was too much, so he stepped away for a bit.
Sehwag rebukes Gulati, calls show criminal
When Sehwag returned, he didn't hold back: he told contestants "Mujhe laga tha ye C se celebritywala show hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai ye C se criminalwala show hai."
He also called out Gulati for being disrespectful during their debate.
If you want to catch all the drama, new episodes of Rise and Fall 2 stream daily on Prime Video.