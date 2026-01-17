'Seinfeld' studio faces closure after $1.1B loan default
Radford Studio Center, where classics like Seinfeld and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were shot, is at risk of shutting down.
The owner, Hackman Capital Partners, defaulted on a massive $1.1 billion loan and is now handing the property to its lenders, a group led by Goldman Sachs, after failing to work out a new deal.
Why does this matter?
This studio isn't just any lot—it's been around since the silent film days and was once valued at nearly $2 billion.
But with Radford "less than half way full" (reported January 2026) and fewer filming days due to an extended industry slowdown since the pandemic, the money just couldn't keep up with rising debt.
Now, a piece of TV history could be closing its doors for good.
What led to this?
Rising costs, expiring leases, and less filming activity all piled on.
Even though Hackman bought big—snapping up Radford along with other studios—they defaulted on the $1.1 billion loan (reported January 17, 2026), which set off this chain reaction.