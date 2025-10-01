Next Article
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tie knot; Taylor Swift gives speech
Entertainment
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just got married on Saturday, September 27, in Santa Barbara.
The big day had a major celebrity vibe, with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran giving touching speeches that had everyone feeling the love.
Selena and Benny first connected through music back in 2019, and their relationship has grown into something pretty special.
Selena looked radiant in a custom Vera Wang gown
The guest list was stacked—actors Steve Martin and Martin Short even teamed up for a joint speech at the rehearsal dinner.
The whole night was full of fun vibes as friends and family celebrated late into the night.
People couldn't help but notice how genuinely happy Selena and Benny looked together—it was all about love and good energy.