'Gattimela' actor Kamalashree (70) dies after long battle with cancer

Veteran Kannada actor Kamalashree, who is most remembered for her role as Vedanth's grandmother in the popular television show Gattimela, died on Tuesday, September 30. She was 70 and had been fighting breast cancer for a long time. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday, October 1, in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

Career highlights Kamalashree's illustrious career in entertainment Kamalashree was a stalwart of the Kannada entertainment industry, having made her mark in television, cinema, and theater. In addition to Gattimela, she was seen in series like Kaveri Kannada Medium and Pattehdaari Pratibha. She also acted in several stage plays and films, proving her mettle as a versatile artist.

Financial hardships She had opened up about her financial struggles earlier Despite her long-standing career, Kamalashree faced immense financial difficulties in her later years. With no spouse or children to rely on, she struggled to afford her medical treatments while battling cancer. Doctors had advised against surgery or chemotherapy due to her age, leaving her reliant on expensive medications for symptom management. In a past interview, she had said, "I don't like troubling others, but some of my co-artistes stood by me during these tough times."