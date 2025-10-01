Shah Rukh Khan returns as Filmfare host after 17 years

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will return as the host of the prestigious Filmfare Awards after a 17-year hiatus. The 2025 edition of the awards will see him co-hosting with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar , as announced by the organizers on Tuesday. This marks Khan's first hosting stint for the show since 2008.

Hosting history Khan's history of hosting Filmfare Awards Khan has a rich history of hosting the Filmfare Awards, having done so multiple times in the past. His most notable hosting stints were with Saif Ali Khan in 2003 and 2004, followed by a return as co-host with Johar in 2007. The actor is known for his witty and humorous style on stage, especially during his time with Saif Ali.

Event details Everything to know about the upcoming Filmfare Awards The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad. This year, the awards are being hosted in Gujarat for the first time after an MoU was signed between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited. The agreement was signed in Gandhinagar under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's supervision.